MINT HILL – Pete Larsen says he has been picking up trash from roadways for 15 years.
“There used to be a time in Mint Hill where you’d drive around and you just loved driving everywhere,” Larsen told town commissioners Jan. 12. “It was a beautiful town. It’s not that way anymore.”
Larsen thinks there is potential for the trash problem to get worse as the population grows.
But he offered leaders a solution.
Larsen suggested they discuss at their upcoming retreat buying a trash vacuum truck. The vehicle may cost anywhere from $115,000 to $300,000 but he said the trucks can do the work of 10 people like him in half the time.
A joystick allows the operator to reach a pump out upwards of 20 feet to vacuum up trash. The trucks can navigate ditches and hills, he said.
Larsen said he spends two hours three or four times a week picking up trash on two miles of N.C. 218. He believes he could cut that time down to 10 minutes if he operated a trash vacuum truck.
“You could do the whole town with one of those trucks, including the neighborhoods,” Larsen said. “This town would be beautiful again.”
Mayor Brad Simmons thanked Larsen for the information and his efforts to keep Mint Hill clean.
“It does not go unnoticed,” Simmons told him. “We all appreciate what you do out there.”
