CHARLOTTE – Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns July 21 to 30 with more than 90 restaurants across the region.
Participating restaurants in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York, and Lancaster counties will offer three-course, fixed price dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person.
Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their Queen’s Feast menus as well as make reservations.
Among the first-time participants in July’s promotion are The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel in Uptown Charlotte; Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop and the Penguin Drive-In in Dilworth; Fiore in Ballantyne; and the new location of Bonterra in SouthPark.
“Diners can take a taste adventure this month and experience these thoughtfully crafted, three-course menus at special prices,” said Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “It’s the perfect time to try some new restaurants, visit another part of the metro area, and taste many of the seasonal menu items created by local chefs.”
Since 2008, the promotion has allowed restaurants to showcase their offerings and garner trial business every January and July. For diners and visitors alike, it’s a time of date nights, group outings and experiencing new restaurants and dishes.
Participating restaurants in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties are as follows:
• Ballantyne: The 12th Man Sports Pub, Fiore, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (Stonecrest), Juniper Grill, Tap & Vine (Stonecrest) and The Porter's House
• Matthews-Mint Hill: Angela's Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano.
• Pineville: The Garrison, A Cocktail Bar & Restaurant and Margaux's Wine, Pizza & Market
• SouthPark: Bar Marcel, Bonterra Café | Cocktails | Wine Bar, Bulla Gastrobar, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Dilworth Tasting Room (SouthPark), Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (SouthPark), Mizu, Moon Thai & Japanese Restaurant, Oak Steakhouse Palm Restaurant, Red Rocks Cafe (Charlotte) and Ruth's Chris Steak House (SouthPark).
• Union County: Tap & Vine - Indian Trail
• Other notables: Harry's Grille & Tavern (Quail Corners), Madison Park (Montford Park), El Puro Cuban Restaurant, Rios Brazilian Steakhouse and ROCKSALT.
