Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week heats up winter

CHARLOTTE – Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return from Jan. 20 to 29 featuring 87 restaurants around Charlotte region.
The promotion offers three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $45 per person. Customers can visit CharlotteRestaurantWeek.com to view the list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus as well as make reservations.
“As so many people continue to move into the Charlotte metro area, this is a prime opportunity for them to check out restaurant offerings in their new town or neighborhood,” said Bruce Hensley, a partner in Hensley Fontana Public Relations, which owns and operates the promotion. “Whether you're a newcomer or not, it's a great way to expand your culinary horizons while spending fun face-time with friends and family.”
This winter’s participating restaurants can be found in nine counties, including Mecklenburg and Union. Here are some in the south Charlotte area:
• Indian Trail: Tap & Vine
• Matthews / Mint Hill: Angela's Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
• Pineville: The Garrison, A Cocktail Bar & Restaurant
• South Charlotte: Aqua e Vino, Bar Marcel, Bulla Gastrobar, Dilworth Tasting Room (SouthPark), Dogwood Southern Table & Bar, El Puro Cuban Restaurant, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (SouthPark), Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (Stonecrest), Harry's Grille & Tavern (Quail Corners), Juniper Grill, Mizu, Moon Thai & Japanese Restaurant, Napa on Providence, Oak Steakhouse, Palm Restaurant, Pearlz Oyster Bar, Red Rocks Cafe, Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, ROCKSALT, Ruth's Chris Steak House (SouthPark), Tap & Vine (Stonecrest) and The Porter's House.
First-time participants in this month’s promotion include The Garrison in Pineville; Barrister’s at The Esquire Hotel in Gastonia; MICO at the Grand Bohemian in Uptown Charlotte; The Waterman Lake Norman in Cornelius; Dilworth Tasting Room-SouthPark; The Social Cork Wine Bar in Fort Mill; Figo36 Modern Italian in NoDa; Angela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano in the Matthews/Mint Hill area; and Moon Thai & Japanese Restaurant in SouthPark.
