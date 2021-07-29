CHARLOTTE – The Infusion Fund – a public-private partnership in support of Charlotte’s cultural sector – recently awarded more than $6 million to 38 arts and cultural organizations to support their operating budgets.
The awards were dispersed at the direction of the Charlotte City Council and were informed by prior operating awards from the Arts & Science Council.
The Infusion Fund will support numerous cultural nonprofits. Charlotte’s cultural sector employs thousands of full-time workers and generates an annual economic impact of $360 million, while its education programs for children and youth are nationally recognized.
“The success of arts and culture is vital for our growth as a city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We know the value of a thriving arts scene, and we also recognize the recent difficulties that local artists have had to endure. We are proud to help provide the needed assistance that will go a long way in our ongoing efforts to cultivate and develop a more vibrant arts community.”
To create the fund, the city matched its challenge to raise $18 million from the private sector.
Foundation For The Carolinas led the fundraising campaign, which ultimately raised $23 million, exceeding the goal and bringing the total for the Infusion Fund to $41 million.
The foundation agreed to lead the campaign after it was recruited by the city to serve as the third-party administrator for the multi-year arts funding plan.
To distribute future resources, a citizen-led grantmaking board will be created with a mix of City of Charlotte and private-sector appointees.
“With the crippling of our cultural institutions – and more than $50 million in loss revenues due to the pandemic – this fund will infuse our arts and culture nonprofits with operating support and, more importantly, certain funding in an uncertain time for fundraising,” said Michael Marsicano, CEO of the Foundation For The Carolinas.
Awards this round include:
• Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte – $61,750
• Arts+ – $180,000
• Bechtler Museum of Modern Art – $317,059
• Blumenthal Performing Arts – $200,000
• BNS Productions – $10,381
• Carolina Raptor Center – $100,363
• Carolina Voices – $35,000
• Carolinas Aviation Museum – $80,573
• The Carolinas Latin Dance Company – $7,500
• Charlotte Art League – $15,953
• Charlotte Ballet – $581,500
• Charlotte Center For Literary Arts – $18,562
• Charlotte Folk Society – $11,000
• Charlotte Symphony Orchestra – $622,080
• Children’s Theatre of Charlotte – $363,800
• Clayworks – $60,000
• Davidson Community Players – $53,248
• Discovery Place – $750,000
• Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte – $12,192
• Goodyear Arts – $27,606
• Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture – $351,814
• Historic Rosedale Plantation – $15,000
• JazzArts Charlotte – $58,893
• Kinetic Works – $8,204
• Levine Museum of the New South – $381,150
• The Light Factory – $35,000
• Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts – $60,352
• McColl Center for Art + Innovation – $281,600
• Mint Hill Arts – $10,000
• Mint Museum of Art – $926,352
• One Voice – $27,500
• Opera Carolina – $336,150
• Que-OS – $24,334
• A Sign of The Times of the Carolinas – $20,000
• Theatre Charlotte – $90,650
• Three Bone Theatre – $12,500
• Tosco Music – $27,234
• Wing Haven – $89,063
