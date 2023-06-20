CHARLOTTE – The challenges faced by Providence High School’s Class of 2023 aren’t lost on Principal Tracey Harrill.
She took graduates on a trip down memory lane June 14 at Bojangles Coliseum that included some potholes along the way, including the threat of a tornado and the emergence of COVID-19 during their freshman year.
The year that followed ushered in remote instruction, a school play on Zoom and sitting six feet apart to watch spring football games. Returning to classrooms had its quirks, from lunch in classrooms to one-way hall movement.
“You have good memories too,” Harrill told graduates from the commencement stage. “Some good ones and some difficult ones that will undoubtedly shape your life forever. Look at it like this, you'll be able to tell your grandchildren how different your high school years were.”
She assured them they are prepared for the next step in their lives after demonstrating perseverance to overcome challenges. She told them that acts of gratitude and kindness most impact happiness.
While Amy Zhang told classmates that surviving Zoom school and senioritis were no easy feats, Zhang did it better than most, earning the distinction of salutatorian for the Class of 2023. She’ll attend Duke University in the fall.
“We are each woven from the love of those who had faith in our potential, the teachers who relentlessly supported us through a pandemic and the adversity we have faced,” Zhang said. “I'm very proud of you and thankful for those who have gotten us here.”
Graduates will be attending 83 four-year colleges and seven two-year colleges after earning $9.8 million in scholarships, according to Harrill.
Valedictorian Brendon Hablutzel shared some of his experiences over the past four years that will help him at N.C. State University. These included walking the halls as a freshman, tackling the junior research paper and enduring the technical difficulties of online instruction.
“I don't know all the other challenges that each of you have individually faced during high school or what challenges await you beyond high school but I do know that we are all prepared to face them,” Hablutzel said. “Remember the mistakes you've made and the lessons you have learned in the past four years. Take those memories with you and do great things.”
Student Council President Brandon Ellis encouraged classmates not to be afraid of failure. Ellis reasoned that we all fail at some point. It’s how we grow.
“Failure is the first step towards breaking out of your comfort zone and embracing your potential,” Ellis said.
