Mike McCarn photos courtesy of Providence Day School.
CHARLOTTE – Providence Day School has added more than 14,000 square feet of new space and renovated another 15,000 square feet of space to enhance its offerings around the arts, sciences, innovation and dining.
Construction projects over the past year added and transformed spaces in two core buildings adjacent to Sardis Road near the intersection with Rama Road, as well as adding new outdoor spaces to the campus.
“During my decade-plus at Providence Day, our school has shown a talent for turning its imagined dreams into reality, and this is no exception,” Head of School Glyn Cowlishaw said. “These spaces are already reinforcing our leadership in excellence in academics, as well as increasing the sense of belonging and connectivity we treasure on our campus.”
Among the highlights:
– Two new Performing Arts classrooms in the McMahon Fine Arts building for orchestra and chorus.
– Re-imagined spaces for Lower School music and Middle School visual art.
– Two new exterior courtyards for dining and gathering space.
– New dining spaces expanding the Brinkley Dining Hall capacity to 700 students.
– Renovation of more than 8,000 square feet in the Dickson-Hemby Technology building to create new classrooms, offices, science labs, and the IDEAS Xchange, a collaborative TK-12 space.
