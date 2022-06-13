CHARLOTTE – William Pan’s final assignment at Providence High School was a tough one in summing up the past four years in a two-minute graduation speech.
But the valedictorian pulled it off. He focused his remarks on adversity – something he said connected each of the 435 seniors graduating June 13.
“The definition of adversity varies for each one of us,” Pan said. “During our time at Providence, every single person has undergone unique challenges and hardships.”
Because adversity hits everyone differently, he stressed the significance of empathy and turning toward others with an open mind. He said graduates overcame adversity to succeed.
Principal Tracey Harrill confirmed this, reading off a long list of recognition earned from various student groups, including DECA, Science Olympiad, Skills USA, speech, debate and Odyssey of the Mind. Students won athletic titles, band honors and arts awards.
“Collectively, you can see our students have excelled in many different areas – the side effect of a well-rounded comprehensive high school education,” Harrill said. “Our students have faced some of the most rigorous standards in the country and they have surpassed those standards.”
Harrill credited her staff and parents for ensuring the school’s high-achieving environment.
The Class of 2022 earned 200 scholarships totaling more than $8 million. Harrill said 81% of graduates are enrolling in a four-year college or university, 18.4% will attend a community college and 0.6 are heading to the military or workforce.
Beyond the achievement, she described the Class of 2022 as a group focused on their goals, that works well together and is respectful and accepting of others and people’s differences.
“You’ve been excellent young people of good character and I encourage you to be that example for others,” she said. “Our world needs more of the PHS Class of 2022.”
