Charlotte City Council
Several committees of the Charlotte City Council convene today. Here is a breakdown of what they’ll be talking about.
• Transportation, Planning & Development: Community area planning and alignment rezoning, infrastructure planning and LYNX Silver Line interlining update. Meeting starts at 10 a.m.
• Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations: Infrastructure planning, Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Audit Report, federal and state legislative report, and consider changes to form of government (moving to four year terms, staggered elections and added an eight district). Meeting starts at noon.
• Jobs and Economic Development: Infrastructure planning and Corridor of Opportunity (United Way CEO Laura Clark is a guest at the meeting). Meeting starts at 2 p.m.
• Housing,Safety & Community: Infrastructure planning, Housing Trust Fund, housing update pertaining to the American Rescue Plan Act and remarks from Charis Blackmon, executive director of the West Charlotte Community Land Trust. Meeting starts at 4 p.m.
• Council committee discussion: Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Click here for the agenda page.
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Newly elected Arthur Griffin and other returning county commissioners members take the oath of office today at 6 p.m.. Board members will give remarks as well as appoint a chair and vice chair. Click here for the agenda page.
Union County Board of Commissioners
Newly elected county commissioners Brian Helms, Melissa Merrell and Stony Rushing take the oath of office at 6 p.m. The agenda is pretty light. They’ll vote to certify the results of the 2022 bond referendum. Click here for the agenda page.
