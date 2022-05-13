MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will close South Trade Street, from East John to Main streets, today at 9 a.m. in preparation for BeachFest.
The roadway will be reopened for regular traffic early Sunday, May 15.
Police caution drivers to be extra attentive to pedestrian traffic in the downtown area throughout the weekend.
Parents picking up students from Matthews Elementary School will need to access the school from West McDowell Street via South Freemont Street. Officers will be at the intersection of West McDowell and South Trade streets to provide further instructions.
