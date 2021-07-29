MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is looking for a man they say threatened a store clerk July 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1700 Windsor Square Drive
Patrol officers were told the suspect went behind the county after making a purchase to get into the cash register. The clerk told the suspect to leave. The suspect replied he would go to his vehicle and return with a gun to shoot the clerk and rob the store, according to police.
The suspect left the store and did not return. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Contact Det. Marlon Cockerham with any information at mcockerham@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6752 about the case.
