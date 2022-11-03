Police share photo of larceny, fraud suspects

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying people suspected of larceny from auto and fraud.
Police said a parked vehicle was broken into at about 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Purser Hulsey Park, 3024 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. The victim’s wallet was stolen.
At 3:25 p.m., the victim received an alert that two transactions totaling nearly $1,000 had been made on his credit cards at the Target store at 1900 Matthews Township Pkwy.
Contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708 with any information about the case.
