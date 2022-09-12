MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that ocurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 in the area of Club View Lane and the Crestdale Heritage Trail.
The victim told police that an unknown male approached her while walking the trail and assaulted her before fleeing on foot.
Matthews detectives are trying to identify the suspect. Police describe him as a white male standing 6 feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.
Police are asking area residents with security surveillance systems to check their footage from midnight Sept. 11 throughout the morning and let them know if there’s anything suspicious. Officers are also using random and targeted patrols in the area.
Call 704-847-5555 with any information regarding the case.
Safety tips
Police offered these safety tips for walkers and joggers
1. Remain alert
2. Bring a phone in case of an emergency
3. Try to go with a friend or in groups
4. Go during daylight hours
5. Share your location and planned route with someone
6. Don’t go alone in isolated areas
7. Carry a personal safety device
8. Leave your headphones at home or at least keep them at a low enough volume to remain alert
