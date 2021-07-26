=MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested three men suspected of trying to break into cars.
Patrol officers responded to the 800 block of Cameron Village Drive at 4:24 a.m. July 26 regarding people looking into cars and the sound of gunfire.
A witness told officers that three males were seen looking into cars and attempting to break into them and when someone shouted at them, they began to run across the parking lot and fired four gunshots, according to police.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
Police deployed a K-9 to track the suspects, who were last seen running into the nearby woods. The K-9 took officers to the 1500 block of Crescent Lane. where three males that fit the suspects' description were found.
Police found a handgun and identified the three men as those responsible for the earlier incident.
Jaydon Bakari Turay, 19, of Matthews; Elijah Ahmed Turay, 19, of Matthews; and Elante Nasir Thompson, 23, were each arrested on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling; break or enter a motor vehicle; and larceny.
The Turays face an additional charge of possession of a firearm by felon.
