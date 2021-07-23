MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department arrested a break-in suspect while conducting a security check in the Annecy neighborhood.
A patrol officer spotted a man pulling on a vehicle door handle at 3:27 a.m. July 22. Police said when the suspect saw the officer, he ran, got into another vehicle and attempted to speed away. However, he crashed into a mailbox.
The officer learned that the suspect had an outstanding warrant from Cabarrus County for felony larceny.
Joey Donnell Taylor, 54, of of Charlotte, was arrested on charges of attempt to break/enter a vehicle as well as the outstanding warrant.
