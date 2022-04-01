MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy more than $3,000 in merchandise around 9:45 a.m. March 30 at Lowe's Home Improvement.
Contact Detective Danielle Helms with any information about the case at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.
