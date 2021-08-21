MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to have used stolen debit or credit cards.
On three occasions, starting July 15, police said they purchased and attempted to purchase gift cards at the Sam’s Club at 1801 Windsor Square Drive with stolen cards totaling nearly $8,000.00.
Contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708 with any details about the case.
