MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect stealing at10 Cycles.
The store, located at 10501 Monroe Road, was broken into at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 7. The company has been broken into twice within 30 days and we are asking for your help in identifying this suspect.
Contact Detective Dan Townsend at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708 for details.
