MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public help in identifying a suspect it says robbed a Circle K store and assaulted a customer.
Patrol officers responded to the scene of the store, located at 100 E. John St., at 5:51 a.m. Dec 9.
Witnesses told police the suspect went behind the counter and stuffed his pockets with cigarette packs. When he came from behind the counter, he pushed a customer to the ground, hit and kicked her, took her wallet and fled on foot.
Police said he traveled west on E. John St. A K-9 unit could not track him down.
Medic transported the assault victim to a hospital for further evaluation.
Contact Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706 with any details about the case.
