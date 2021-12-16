MATTHEWS – Lt. Jamie Matthews has returned to duty with the Matthews Police Department after receiving a kidney transplant.
Matthews has been out on medical leave for several months recovering from dialysis treatments, tests and doctor’s visits, but this wasn’t his first rodeo.
He received his first kidney transplant in 2013 from his brother, who serves as a captain with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That kidney began to fail in 2019, requiring a second transplant.
“It’s hard to express how incredible it is to see someone go through what he has, twice now, with such a determination to not only fight for his health but to also be laser focused on getting right back here to work as soon as possible,” Matthews Police Chief Clark Pennington said. “To see him here and healthy, wearing that uniform, doing what he loves to do, should inspire us all. The Matthews community is very fortunate to have him here serving, and most of all, his MPD family is very thankful that he’s back where he belongs, with us.”
His other brother wanted to donate, but he was not a match. Doctors informed Matthews that his brother could still help through the United Network for Organ Sharing’s “paired exchange.” Their involvement in the program helped four others in Michigan and Oregon.
Want to help?
Registering to become an organ donor can be life-changing and lifesaving for as many as eight people. Registration takes about two minutes. Visit https://www.donatelifenc.org/ for details on how to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.