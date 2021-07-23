MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has issued a silver alert to help find a missing young man.
Jaqawn Govens, 23, of Matthews, was last known walking westbound on Monroe Road from Matthews with the intention to go to the McDonald's at 1620 Sardis Road North.
Police said he suffers from a cognitive disorder and needs his medication.
It is unknown what clothes Govens was last wearing but he may be carrying a red and black Nike duffel bag.
Call 911 or 704-847-5555 immediately with any information.
