MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
Police say he purchased items between 3 and 5 p.m. April 18 at Target (1401 Matthews Township Pkwy.) and Best Buy (2109 Matthews Township Pkwy.) with a stolen credit card totaling $3,000. He was last seen in a silver, four-door sedan.
Contact Detective Lori Valdes with any details at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.