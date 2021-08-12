MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department investigated a bomb threat at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Matthews Town Hal.
Officers evacuated the building and secured the surrounding area for safety. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department helped search the building for explosives, but none were found.
A suspicious item was found on the exterior of the building, but police determined it was a geocache box.
Call 704-847-5555 with any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.