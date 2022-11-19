MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying three people from an armed robbery that occurred at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Ocean Door Arcade at 11032 E. Independence Blvd.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction after brandishing firearms and demanding money. No injuries were reported.
Contact Detective Danial Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6793 if anyone has information regarding the case.
