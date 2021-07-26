MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department announced details of this year's Matthews Gives Back Community Cookout & School Supply Giveaway.
The event bring people together to provide much-needed resources to ensure young students are prepared for the first day of school with the proper supplies.
The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Matthews Sportplex (Field 6), 1505 Tank Town Road.
Donate supplies at the following drop-box locations: Matthews HELP Center, Matthews Police Department, Matthews Presbyterian Church, Matthews Town Hall, Matthews United Methodist Church and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Go to the Matthews Helps Center Amazon Wish List at: https://amzn.to/3zzLBQk to donate school supplies online.
Visit www.matthewshelpcenter.org to apply for free school supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.