MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will host a K-9 training seminar sponsored by the National Police Bloodhound Association.
Up to 50 K-9 handlers and their bloodhounds from all over the country will receive specialized training Oct. 17 to 21 in the Matthews and Charlotte area that will cover different tracking scenarios.
Officials said the public shouldn't be alarmed if they see several officers and K-9s in the area with differently marked police vehicles and uniforms than what they're used to seeing.
