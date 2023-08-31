MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department will close a handful of roads this weekend for Matthews Alive.
South Trade Street will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, from the intersection of East John Street to McDowell Street. Police will extend the closure starting at 3:30 p.m. to Main Street for the remainder of the festival.
The closure will reopen by about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.
Police also announced these road closures in anticipation of the parade at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2:
• Matthews-Mint Hill Road at Crestdale Road will be closed at 7:30 a.m. for parade staging.
• Trade Street from Matthews-Mint Hill Road to John Street will close at 8:30 a.m.
• Matthews Station Street will close at 8:30 a.m.
• South Trade Street from Main Street to Fullwood Lane will close at 9 a.m.
All streets affected by the parade route (except South Trade Street) will reopen by noon Saturday.
Police offer safety tips
Police advise drivers to be extra cautious with the heavy pedestrian traffic in the downtown area walking to and from the festival throughout the Labor Day weekend.
Here are some more safety tips:
• Stay hydrated.
• Wear sunscreen.
• Keeping items of value out of sight and on you.
• Wear comfortable shoes.
• Try not to carry extra items that’ll make it more difficult to walk long distances in the heat.
• If you see something, say something to a nearby officer or the police command post at the corner of South Trade Street and Sadie Drive. Otherwise, call 911 or call the communications center directly at 704-847-5555;
