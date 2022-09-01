MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has announced road closures ahead of this weekend’s Matthews Alive festival.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, South Trade Street will be closed from the intersection of East John Street to McDowell Street. At 5 p.m., the closure will be extended to Main Street for the remainder of the festival.
The roads will reopen by 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
Police ask that people drive cautiously through the area as there will be heavy pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.
Police also encourage the community to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, protect themselves from theft by keeping items of value out of sight and on them, wear comfortable shoes and try to pack as light as possible.
Officers will be at the festival. Festival-goers may flag an officer, go to the MPD command post at the corner of South Trade Street and Sadie Drive, call the communications center at 704-847-5555 or dial 911.
