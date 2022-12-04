CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
This is the first time Piedmont Natural Gas has received the No.1 ranking, topping six other utilities in the South Large segment.
“Earning top honors in customer satisfaction demonstrates our strategy to put customers first,” said Sasha Weintraub, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. “Our think-customer approach is simple – listen to what our customers say and act on it. We work daily to deliver what matters most to them – safe, reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy. We are grateful these efforts have been noticed, and I’m proud of the entire Piedmont Natural Gas team for this recognition.”
Piedmont’s efforts to address the needs of customers earned top rankings in the following study factors: billing and payment, corporate citizenship, communications, customer care and safety and reliability.
This year’s study results are based on responses from over 57,000 online interviews conducted from January to October with residential customers of the 84 largest natural gas utility brands.
