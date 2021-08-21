MINT HILL – It was once said that of the six smaller towns surrounding Charlotte, five grew and prospered because of a railroad. Mint Hill grew and prospered because of a church.
The history of Mint Hill and Philadelphia Presbyterian Church have long been intertwined. The church is extending invitations to help remember its 250-year history and celebrate where God is leading the community and congregation.
Initially scheduled for September 2020, Philadelphia Church postponed celebrating its 250-year anniversary until September 2021. The two-day event begins Sept. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Activities will include Voices from the Past tour, a Gospel Jubilee, historic brick-making, colonial hearth cooking, churned ice cream, horse and buggy rides. Guests are invited to make a brick with creek sand, red dirt and water from the faucet.
Church history tells that German settlers from the Morningstar Lutheran Church taught members at Philadelphia to make bricks for the construction of the third sanctuary built in 1826. Two previous churches, both thought to be log structures, burned. That brick structure, now called the chapel, has been in continuous use for 195 years.
In the Voices from the Past tour, members dressed in period costumes will portray church and community leaders. These voices include the Rev. Alexander Craighead, fiery circuit preacher; John Bain, builder of Bain Academy; Adam Alexander, signer of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence; Josiah McCall, wounded at Jamestown; and many more.
Guests are invited to visit the wall of memories inside the rotunda area, see the 250-year anniversary quilt in the sanctuary, listen to a gospel singing medley in the chapel, enjoy homemade ice cream, ride in a horse-drawn cart, listen to the Charlotte Folk Musicians and purchase a special handmade pottery coffee mug.
On Sept. 19, Philadelphia will welcome the Rev. Mary Jane Kerr Cornell to the pulpit. She is the daughter of the Rev. Russell and Nancy Kerr. Growing up in Mint Hill, she lived in the church manse, attended Bain School and graduated from Independence High School.
Following the Scots Irish tradition, approximately 40 members will carry tartans representing their family clan. The ceremony, called Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans, will be led by a bagpiper, the clergy and the tartan bearers.
The Session of the Church and the 250 Anniversary Committee invites the entire community to join in this two-day celebration. The purpose is not to glorify the deeds of ancestors but to inspire everyone to serve more effectively in the present.
Want to go?
The first day of the two-day celebration takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at 11501 Bain School Road. Visit www.philadelphiachurch.org for details.
