MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Jan. 23 at the 9700 block of East Independence Boulevard.
Police responded at 6:26 p.m. to learn the pedestrian was struck by an unknown driver in a black Audi sedan that fled the scene traveling eastbound on East Independence Boulevard.
Police asked for the public's help in identifying the driver on Jan. 23. The next day, police said the suspect was cooperating with the investigation.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries and remains in critical condition as of Jan. 24.
Call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555 with any information regarding the case.
