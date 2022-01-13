CHARLOTTE – Painted Tree Boutiques continues to expand its retail experience with a new store opening Jan. 13 at 1813 Matthews Township Pkwy. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Feb. 5.
Since 2015, Painted Tree Boutiques has been creating a unique retail experience for local small business owners and customers by housing hundreds of different shops under one roof.
Painted Tree stores began as a way of providing local creatives and small business owners with a retail space to share their products. Shop owners can curate their space to fit the style and display needs of their products while the Painted Tree staff manage the store so shop owners can make sales at any time during the store's hours.
People interested in selling inside Painted Tree can apply by calling 844-762-3342 or visiting www.paintedtree.com/vendors.
