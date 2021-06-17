CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson, a candidate for US Senate, held town halls in six counties over the weekend during stops on his 100 in 100 effort. The campaign has held 24 town halls in the last 26 days.
More than 300 attendees joined Jackson on June 12 at Winston Square Park in Winston-Salem for his Forsyth County town hall, the largest of the campaign so far. Jackson took questions about affordable housing, voting rights, climate change, health care, gun violence, cannabis reform and gerrymandering.
“The point of these town halls isn’t just to come out for a photo op and a handshake. It’s to learn about issues impacting folks and build an agenda that reflects their needs,” Jackson said. “And people are responding. They’re fired up because it’s a fundamentally different way of campaigning from what folks in North Carolina are used to. It’s a shock of good faith to the system.”
Jackson also held town halls in Hoke, Stokes, Rockingham, Forsyth, Yadkin and Cabarrus counties, meeting voters to learn about local issues and talk about the campaign. Over 140 people attended the Cabarrus County town hall at noon June 14.
The 100 in 100 effort continues this weekend with stops in Stanly, Onslow, Pender, Brunswick, New Hanover, and Cleveland counties.
Future tour dates for Sen Jackson’s 100 in 100 effort can be found at jeffjacksonnc.com/100townhalls100days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.