MATTHEWS – The past, present and future of Matthews leadership gathered at town hall March 28 for Hazen Blodgett’s last meeting as town manager.
Friends and colleagues, including Blodgett’s predecessor and successor, were there to pay their respects as the 19-year town manager headed off into retirement.
Town commissioners hired Blodgett in January 2003, following the resignation of Ralph Messara. Messera said March 28 that the board at the time actually wanted a change in leadership. He continued working as public works director under Blodgett.
“Hazen coming here with the past manager still here could have been very, very awkward, but it wasn’t,” said Messara, now retired. “I liked working with Hazen. Hazen was very understanding.”
Lee Myer, the first of four mayors Blodgett served, shared that Blodgett wanted to work in Matthews because he thought it was the best opportunity for his children. Myer doesn’t remember ever having a disagreement with Blodgett because the focus was on the team.
“It’s a team effort and I’m proud to say that,” Myer said. “That’s what we have done in Matthews and what we need to continue to do in Matthews is to take the Hazen logic approach, which is to stay calm.”
Myer said Blodgett provided great leadership and he believes his successor, Becky Hawke, will do the same. Blodgett hired Hawke in 2016 to serve as assistant town manager.
“A manager's job is very, very difficult,” former Mayor Jim Taylor said. “Many of us have worked in the corporate world or a small business and it's hard dealing with one manager and keeping one manager happy. A town manager in our system here has to keep four people happy at all times or they're potentially gone.”
Blodgett became town manager before Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool entered kindergarten.
McCool appreciated how Blodgett would always take his calls, whether they were early in the morning or late at night. He was also impressed by how Blodgett called him to apologize after a disagreement they had. McCall found him to be gracious and humble during that call.
Other commissioners weighed in on what they liked about Blodgett:
• John Urban said he appreciated the times when Blodgett called him and asked how he would approach an issue.
• Larry Whitley valued the opportunity to stand with Blodgett to recite the Pledge of Allegiance while Gina Hoover valued their phone conversations.
• Renee Garner described Blodgett as a tremendous gift to the board, adding that he had great listening skills.
• Mark Tofano shared how he was walking down the street, unknowingly behind Blodgett and noticed how the town manager was picking up trash and straightening signs.
“To me, that was the indication of a man who truly loves this town,” Tofano said.
Mayor John Higdon shared a list of things Matthews has accomplished under Blodgett’s rule, including the building of the Matthews Sportsplex, the expansion of South Trade Street, the acquisition of the Devore and Purser-Halsey properties for parks, the evolution of the fire department, the development of the North End area of downtown, the creation of the Crestdale Heritage Trail and the lobbying of state legislators to increase town’s share of tourism revenue.
“For me, I think sir your greatest contribution to this community is the culture of service excellence that you have established,” Higdon said. “You've hired outstanding employees that do an outstanding job every day.”
Some of Blodgett’s department heads offered insight into working for him. Some left gifts.
Fire Chief Rob Kinniburgh said town managers figuratively wear many hats, but he presented Blodgett with his very own fire department helmet. Kinniburgh, who has worked five years for Matthews, was blown away during his first-year performance review by how Blodgett compiled 12 pages of notes on everything they had talked about and accomplished.
Police Chief Clark Pennington thanked Blodgett for his support of the police department and town staff in general.
“You have never used the word I or me,” Blodgett said. “You've always used the word team, us or we. That I think is a true testament to your leadership.”
Parks and Recreation Director Corey King said he considered Blodgett a mentor, often pondering what Hazen would do in a given situation and sometimes what Hazen would wear at a particular meeting. King appreciated his management style because staff knew they were headed toward the same goal.
Town Attorney Charles Buckley worked alongside Blodgett over the past 19 years.
““I can honestly tell everybody here that no one cares more about Matthews, the Town of Matthews, than the Town Manager Hazen Blodgett,” Buckley said. “You have served with grace and distinction.”
Blodgett thanked town leaders for what they have done for his family. He said the board has a vision for Matthews and Hawke will help move the town toward that vision.
“The future for Matthews is very bright and the staff, the department heads are a very impressive group of people – high character folks. It’s good to be part of that.”
