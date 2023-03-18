MATTHEWS – Charlotte Media Group's Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo returned to Christ Covenant Church for the first time since 2019.
The expo is designed to bring community resources available to older adults in one place.
More than two dozen vendors shared information on a wide range of topics, including health and wellness, housing and life planning. Several companies offered raffles. National Cremation Service, for example, gave away a Keurig machine.
Breakout sessions offered an opportunity for more in-depth information. Roni Fishkin, of Mann Travels, explained the hottest trends in the travel industry while Charles Perdue walked attendees through insurance options available through BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.
Attendees could also sample food from Burger 21 and Publix.
