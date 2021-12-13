WINSTON-SALEM – Following expanded emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, Novant Health will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to individuals age 16 and older on Dec. 13.
Sixteen-and-17-year-olds can only receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster while those who are 18 and older can receive any COVID-19 vaccine booster. For updated clinic locations and holiday closures, please see below.
Current and future operating hours in Charlotte are as follows:
As of Dec. 6, this vaccination clinic is now located at Novant Health Medical Group – Baldwin (125 Baldwin Ave.), which is open: Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 23 and 30.
