CHARLOTTE – Due to increased demand, Novant Health Medical Group will reopen its COVID-19 testing location in East Mecklenburg on Aug. 30.
Located at the Triangle Shopping Center at 6070 East Independence Blvd, the testing site will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The location will administer tests for asymptomatic patients with potential exposure and symptomatic patients. Rapid tests are not available.
Novant Health asks asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location that better suits their needs.
Novant Health patients can schedule an appointment through their MyChart account.
People don't have to be Novant Health patients to schedule an appointment. Beginning Aug. 30, anyone can schedule an appointment online at NovantHealth.org/CovidTest. Testing continues to be available at Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers for symptomatic patients.
People with questions about whether they should seek a COVID-19 test can use Novant Health’s online self-guided assessment tool at www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus.
Since July 1, Novant Health has seen a 62% increase in tests administered in the greater Charlotte market. To date, Novant Health has administered over 657,000 COVID-19 tests across the state.
