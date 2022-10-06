WINSTON-SALEM – Vizient Inc. has recognized Novant Health as a top performer in 2022 for the Supplier Diversity Excellence Ranking and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center with the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking.
“Novant Health has been committed to establishing and nurturing partnerships with diverse suppliers for 16 years,” said Samantha Voreh, senior director of supplier diversity at Novant Health. “The foundation to these successful partnerships comes from the day-to-day integration of suppliers into Novant Health’s supply chain process.”
Novant Health was one of 169 Vizient member hospitals evaluated and was recognized as the top performer in the Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Centers cohort as a champion of inclusion and diversity in its supply chain through engagement, empowerment and utilization of minority-, women-, LGBT-, veteran- and disability-owned business enterprises. Selection criteria for the Supplier Diversity Excellence Ranking is based on contract purchases with certified minority-, women-, LGBT-, disability- and veteran-owned businesses as a percentage of a member’s Vizient spend.
“By creating new opportunities for diverse suppliers, especially those in the local community, it strengthens the overall supply chain and improves the health of the local economy,” said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president of Vizient. “We are excited to celebrate the work of Novant Health in this area.”
Mint Hill Medical Center was one of 268 Vizient members in the community hospital cohort and was recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
“We are grateful to have received this award for the second year in a row, a testament to the remarkable care we provide every day to our patients, to our community,” said Joy Greear, president and chief operating officer of Mint Hill Medical Center. “The collaboration of our physicians and front-line team members made it possible for us to finish in the top 10 of our cohort, a demonstration of our commitment to safety and quality.”
The ranking factors in measures from the Vizient Clinical Data Base and includes performance data from the HCAHPS survey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network. The quality of patient care is evaluated through six domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and equity.
“Hospitals today are using data and analytics to help them more effectively deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences,” said David Levine, group senior vice president, advanced analytics and product management, Vizient. “As a Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Top Performer, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center has demonstrated a successful leadership style, a shared sense of purpose, a focus on results, and a culture of collaboration, accountability and adaptability. We congratulate them on their achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.