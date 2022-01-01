Dr. Beverly Belle delivered the first baby born in 2022 at Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. Jorge Crespo and Stephanie Roman welcomed Anaia at 2:07 a.m. this morning. Anaia measured 21.5 inches and seven pounds, 11 ounces.
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center welcomes New Year's baby
