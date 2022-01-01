Novant Health Matthews Medical Center welcomes New Year's baby

Noelle Alys Morine was  the first baby born at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in 2022. Photo courtesy of Novant Health

 Justin Vick

Matthews residents Narvis Morine and Jalia Washington welcomed Noelle Alys Morine into the world at 12:34 a.m. Jan. 1 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. She weighed six pounds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.