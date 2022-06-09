MATTHEWS – Novant Health Matthews Medical Center broke ground June 8 on a four-story, 150,000-square-foot tower and 50,000-square-foot renovation project.
Located on the south side of the hospital campus, the new tower will house 20 new patient beds along with surgical services to include seven operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, a post-anesthesia care unit and an ambulatory care unit. There will also be three cardiac suites.
“I am proud of Novant Health’s commitment to ensuring our community has access to comprehensive, quality medical care, right here close to home,” said Jason Bernd, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. “This investment helps address the medical center’s long-term sustainability and ensures we are able to grow in the clinical areas our patients need.”
Matthews Medical Center opened in 1994 as a 102-bed community hospital. It has expanded several times over the years including a fifth-floor vertical expansion and a new women’s center doubling the size of its maternity services.
The hospital has 157 licensed beds. It will become a 174-bed hospital with this $169 million expansion.
The first clinical space in the new tower is scheduled to open summer 2024. The anticipated completion date for the entire project is summer 2025.
