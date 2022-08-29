WINSTON-SALEM – Since January 2020, Novant Health and Novant Health Foundation have invested $25.5 million in community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, made possible by funding, clinical expertise and a range of strategic programs.
These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation, technology and workforce training and development.
“As we work to deliver on our mission to improve the health of communities, one person at time, we’ve seen firsthand that these key drivers of health influence outcomes in both positive and negative ways,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “By leveraging and expanding connections with our community partners, we are directly addressing these social determinants of health and are continuing to improve the health and upward mobility of our communities.”
Ann Caulkins, president of the Novant Health Foundation, said her organization has focused on fundraising to address health equity gaps so it can provide expanded access to services across all the communities Novant Health serves.
“We are grateful to our donors who have recognized the importance of and invested in these initiatives and look forward to seeing the positive impact on our patients and community members,” Caulkins said.
To date, the health system has funded the following programs:
Improving access to care
• Opening two Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in Charlotte, with two more planned for Wilmington.
• Expanding Today’s Woman OB/GYN in Winston-Salem to provide primary care services
• Deploying mobile health units to priority ZIP codes across its markets, providing easier access to primary care, vaccines and screenings, including mammograms.
• Placing community health workers in access clinics to connect patients with community resources to address social determinants of health.
Investing in the community
• In 2022, Novant Health has provided nearly $2 million in charitable contributions to community partners across its footprint.
Supporting economic mobility
• Establishing nursing and allied health endowed scholarships across the state.
• Expanding the Upward Mobility RN Educational Assistance Fund to team members across the Novant Health system. The fund provides up to two years of upfront coverage of tuition and fees for nursing school, leading to licensure as a registered nurse.
• Launching Bridges to Healthcare, which is Novant Health’s first paid program aimed at supporting the education of high school students and graduates, providing early exposure to healthcare careers. The program is expected to engage up to 180 participants over a three-year period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.