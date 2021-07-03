WINSTON-SALEM ― Novant Health announced that all of its mass vaccination sites will be closed July 5 in observance of the national holiday.
Beginning July 6, its four mass vaccination sites will have reduced hours due to decreased vaccine demand and changes in operational needs.
The health care system also announced that the number of primary adult and pediatric care clinics that can administer the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase.
More than 60 clinics are administering vaccines to their patients with another 45 clinics to be added over the coming weeks.
“Our end goal is to have the COVID-19 vaccine available in most, if not all, of our primary care adult and pediatric clinics by the end of the year,” said John Howard, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Novant Health Physician Network. “This shift will not only ensure we’re set up to efficiently distribute booster shots, if needed, but it will help us reach those who are hesitant or not eager to get the vaccine. By bringing vaccine into the medical home, where it’s administered by a trusted physician, when and where it’s convenient for someone, I believe we’ll reach more of our unvaccinated population.”
The complete schedule for each location follows:
- All locations closed July 5.
- Novant Health Medical Group - East Mecklenburg (6070 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Hanes (196 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem) is open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville) is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA at 828 Jake Alexander Blvd., West Salisbury) is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reminders:
- Mass vaccination sites:
- You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to make an appointment or walk-in to a vaccination site.
- Novant Health recommends scheduling an appointment. The best way to schedule an appointment is through MyChart. You do not need to be a Novant Health patient to sign up for an account. Anyone can create an account at MyNovant.org. Appointment availability can be accessed under Visits -> Schedule an appointment.
- Anyone can schedule an appointment online, including individuals who are 12 to 15 years old, at GetVaccinated.org
- Clinics:
- Established patients can call their primary care clinic to schedule an appointment at that clinic, if it is offering the vaccine, or at the nearest Novant Health vaccination site.
