MATTHEWS – Coming off of two straight draws, Stumptown AC hopes to get its second win on Sept. 11.
Despite good defensive showings, Stumptown has had trouble maintaining a strong offensive presence – something Coach Rod Underwood understands and acknowledges.
“We need to be producing on every offensive drive,” he said. “Our defense has been there, but we have lots of opportunity for growth on the offensive end.”
Maryland Bobcats FC have managed a strong offense this season, but have been lacking on the defensive side of the ball. This is the second time they will be facing Stumptown AC. The first match having ended in a draw.
Want to go?
Stumptown AC plays Maryland Bobcats FC at 7 p.m. at Sportsplex at Matthews. Buy tickets at www.stumptownac.com/tickets. The match will be streamed at https://www.nisaofficial.com/watch-live.
