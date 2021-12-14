MINT HILL – In her first remarks after joining the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners, Twanna Henderson acknowledged teen girls there at town hall Dec 9 that she said represent the community's diversity.
“This is our town,” Henderson said. “This is what our town looks like and they're here to witness up close history being made. My charge to you is to dare to believe. Don't be afraid to be a trailblazer and don't let anyone tell you what you can't do or can't become.”
Henderson became the first Black woman elected to the town board last month. She is the only newcomer to join the five member board, which includes Mayor Brad Simmons.
Simmons, who has lived in Mint Hill for 37 years, has seen a lot elected leaders come and go. Simmons credits citizens for making good decisions at election time.
“They always have managed to come through and get the right people in the right chairs at the right time to better benefit the town of Mint Hill,” Simmons said.”I know all these people up here. I know their hearts. I know that they’re servants and I think the town of Mint Hill got it right again.
Commissioner Dale Dalton was the leading vote-getter in the election. The board appointed Dalton as mayor pro tem, which allows him to preside over meetings or events if Simmons is unavailable.
Dalton hopes the community can get COVID-19 under control so that more citizen have the opportunity to attend meetings. He said the pandemic has tied the hands of the mayor and a couple of newer commissioners at the start of their tenure.
Dalton is looking forward to the process of creating a town plan that includes input from citizens as well as launching projects to expand the workspace for police, fire and public works staff. More than anything, though, he is looking forward to working with colleagues on the board.
“We have worked very well together,” Dalton said. “We have not showboated, trying to have the last statement, trying to make press statements or releases. We have done what’s right for the town. I hope that we can continue to do that.”
Commissioners Tony Long and Patrick Holton earned second terms.
“I'm grateful to the citizens of this town to place your confidence in me to serve another two-year term,” Long said. “It's rather humbling, but it's rewarding even with challenges.”
Holton described his first term as a privilege.
“It's been a learning two years,” Holton said. “I’m looking forward to the next two years. I'm always looking forward to learning new things. Every day is a new learning experience.”’
