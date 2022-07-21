PINEVILLE – MPV Properties and Collett Capital announced the newest tenants at the Terraces Medical Plaza in Pineville.
Newport Academy provides evidence-based healing centers for adolescents, young adults and families struggling with mental health issues. The academy will occupy 12,078 square feet adjacent to CoreLife Novant Health and OrthoCarolina.
Additionally, Rico’s Açaí will be moving into Space H, a 1,888-square-foot space adjacent to OrthoCarolina. Rico’s has two brick-and-mortar spaces in Plaza Midwood and Ballantyne, and one food truck in Belmont.
“We are incredibly excited to bring this Charlotte restaurant to another corner of our city” said Robbie Adams of MPV Properties.
The ownership group, Collett Capital, purchased the property in 2018 shortly after Bi-Lo vacated 44,000 square feet. The former grocery store was subdivided for OrthoCarolina’s 20,000-square-foot lease. There are two available spaces in the center: a 6,240-square-foot speculative medical office suite and a 3,898-square-foot space appropriate for either medical office or retail use.
