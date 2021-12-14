Editor's note: Twanna Henderson gave these remarks upon getting sworn in as Mint Hill commissioner Dec. 9 at Mint Hill Town Hall.
There is a scripture in the Book of Psalms, Psalm 9:1, that states, “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart. I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.”
Truly, I give glory and praise to God who is the head of my life and to Jesus Christ, my savior. I understand that all that I am and all that I become is because of Him.
I want to thank my husband, Michael Henderson, who is senior pastor of New Beginnings Church, for his incredible support. He has supported me spiritually, physically – he did a little bit of campaigning – financially. Thank you for that. Without hesitation, he flew back in early this afternoon from a corporate retreat so that he would not miss this moment.
I want to thank my campaign team. They believed in me from day one. They stood by me, supported me and encouraged me along the way. I appreciate each of them.
I want to thank my numerous volunteers and supporters, many of whom willingly either rolled up their sleeves in various ways, offered words of encouragement, gave a donation, loaned me their Jeep or RV, stood in the rain and the heat during early voting and early morning chill on Election Day. To each of you, I want to say thank you.
To the Mint Hill residents, including my neighbors and friends and all of the voters and citizens of Mint Hill, I look serving our great town. To my fellow board members and the Town of Mint Hill staff, thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Truly, we are better together.
And to all of the elected officials … thank you for your support and thank you for your service.
During the campaign process, I met some amazing people, such as Sheila and the wonderful staff at the Mint Hill Library.
Cal, who was actually in the back with his baby, who was heading into vote for the four that he was told to vote for. But took time to hear why he should vote for me and subsequently made me one of his four.
For the gentleman who stopped me as I was coming out of the bank and saw my campaign decal on my car and asked if I worked for Twanna Henderson, I told him, I sure do. After a short conversation, he redirected his plans and headed to early voting to cast his vote for me.
I'm thankful for the teen girls who are here tonight who represent the diversity in our town. I'm going to ask the ones when the back to stand. There are some in the overflow, but they're Mint Hill residents. This is our town. This is what our town looks like and they're here to witness up close history being made and my charge to you is to dare to believe. Don't be afraid to be a trailblazer and don't let anyone tell you what you can't do or can't become.
And then last but not least. I'm thankful for my 80-year-old friend who used to walk his dog through my neighborhood. After his cancer came back, his walks became infrequent and then eventually the walks became too much. But he told his wife, Diane, that he believed in me, and he wanted her to take him to vote so that he could cast his vote for me and he did. Last night, I got word that my friend, Bruce, had just passed away. I was sad about the news because truly I will miss him. I'm also thankful that not only did he know the Lord, but he also believed in a better Mint Hill. So I'm thankful for the opportunity to serve this great town because I truly believe that Mint Hill matters.
God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.