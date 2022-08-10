Bain Elementary: Kathryn Jean Pedrotty, an elementary equity specialist, replaced Michael Jerrel.
CATA: Kevin Beals, principal at Sardis Elementary since 2018, replaced Vicki Merritt, who became UCPS summer school coordinator.
Covenant Day: Mark Helmer, a staffer since 1998, replaced retiring Head of School Mark Davis.
Cuthbertson Middle: Cathy Perry, who has served as principal at New Town Elementary since 2013, replaced Michael Murray.
The Fletcher School: Tara Terry, who is the fifth head of school in Fletcher’s 40-year history, replaced interim leader Arch McIntoch.
Indian Trail Elementary: Assistant principal Katelyn Lustig replaced Gina Chisum, who left to lead Sun Valley Middle.
Montclaire Elementary: Assistant principal Courtney Derrick replaces departing Leah Stamper.
New Town Elementary: Elizabeth Allen, principal at Parkwood Middle since 2019, replaced Cathy Perry, who left to lead Cuthbertson Middle.
Parkwood Middle: Principal Elizabeth Allen left to become principal at New Town Elementary. UCPS promoted Piedmont Middle assistant principal John DeLucia as Allen’s successor.
Porter Ridge Elementary: Chris Jonassen replaced retiring Cheryl Lawrence after serving as principal at South Stanly High in Stanly County.
Sardis Elementary: Assistant principal Kelly Frycz replaced Kevin Beals, who left to lead CATA.
Sun Valley Middle: Gina Chisum replaced retiring Ashley Smith after leading Indian Trail Elementary since 2017.
Walter Bickett Elementary: Alfred Leon, assistant principal at East Union Middle since 2016, replaced Elenia Daniels, who became UCPS federal programs director.
