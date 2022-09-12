MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limit in two neighborhoods after residents submitted petitions with at least 75% of the neighborhood.
The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph at Briarhurst Place, Woodhurst Lane and Clearvale Drive within Eastside Estates. Kendalton Meadow Drive residents have requested the same reduction for their road as well as Tyler Brook Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.