RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in state street aid, also known as Powell Bill funds, to 509 municipalities statewide.
The initial allocation, or half the total, was distributed recently. The other half will be paid by Jan. 1.
“Powell Bill funding makes many critical transportation improvements possible for communities from the mountains to the coast,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Municipalities can use these funds on a variety of projects that make North Carolina an even better place to live and work.”
The Powell Bill funds are used primarily to resurface municipal streets but can also be used to maintain, repair, construct or widen streets, bridges and drainage areas. Municipalities can also use Powell Bill funds to plan, construct and maintain bike paths, greenways or sidewalks.
The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75% of the funds based on population and 25% based on the number of locally maintained street miles.
Total funding for area cities and towns are as follows:
• Charlotte: $19,771,517.77
• Indian Trail: $846,017.61
• Lake Park: $81,677.83
• Marshville: $63,828.27
• Marvin: $140,577.29
• Matthews: $687,760.18
• Mint Hill: $663,346.22
• Monroe: $889,644.64
• Pineville: $219,089.34
• Stallings: $374,850.99
• Waxhaw: $474,330.04
• Wingate: $93,102.32
