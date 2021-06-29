CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6.7 million contract to upgrade more than 20 miles of state roads in Mecklenburg County.
The contract calls for milling, resurfacing and reconstructing shoulders on several primary roads including:
• U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard) between Windsor Square Drive and Rice Road Extension in Matthews;
• N.C. 160 (Steele Creek Road) between Hoover Creek Boulevard and the South Carolina line;
• N.C. 115 (Old Statesville Road) between N.C. 73 and Gilead Road in Huntersville;
• N.C. 16 (Brookshire Boulevard) between Lawton Road and Interstate 85; and
• N.C. 16 (Providence Road) between Sardis and Ferncliff Roads.
Improvements are also included in this contract for 19 sections of secondary roads.
Work can get underway as soon as July 26, wrapping up by Aug. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.